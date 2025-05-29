Masvingo Police Launch Crack Down on Mahwindi and Mushikashikas …

By A Correspondent

Masvingo – In a bold move to reclaim order on city streets, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Masvingo Central District has launched a four-day crackdown targeting touts (mahwindis), unregistered vehicles (mushika-shika), illegal vendors, and unauthorized money changers.

The sweeping operation, dubbed “Restore Sanity,” kicked off on May 28 and will run through May 31, 2025, with enforcement efforts centered around the chaotic ExorMart Garage in Rujeko.

According to police, the initiative is a response to mounting concerns over lawlessness at the busy site.

“It has been noted with concern the unruly behavior being exhibited by touts disrupting the smooth flow of traffic and harassing members of the public at ExorMart Garage,” Masvingo police said.

The ZRP is working in conjunction with the Masvingo City Council, the Judiciary, and other regulatory authorities to implement the operation. It will be guided by key legal instruments, including the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, the Public Health Act, the Road Traffic Act, and various municipal by-laws.

Police say the operation specifically targets:

Touts harassing passengers and causing commuter chaos

Illegal money changers operating without licenses

Vendors blocking pavements and selling unregulated food products

Mushika-shika vehicles operating outside the law…

“This operation is not only about law enforcement,” added the ZRP .

“It’s about protecting the public and restoring order. We are working to ensure that Masvingo is a safe environment for everyone, including visitors and residents.”

Public health officials have also joined the mission, tasked with inspecting food and meat products being sold under unsafe and unhygienic conditions.

“We are concerned about the public health risks posed by unregulated food vending, particularly meat that is not stored or handled properly,” said a health expert.

The police will be conducting roadblocks, random stop-and-search operations, and visiting licensed business premises to ensure compliance with the law. Officers will also be on the lookout for suspects on the police wanted list.

To maintain transparency and professionalism, the ZRP has issued strict guidelines to its officers. “Those involved in the operation must uphold human rights, avoid corrupt practices, and are strictly forbidden from accepting any form of gift or bribe,” police confirmed.

Additionally, an investigative team will be assembled to prepare cases for court, aiming to secure convictions for repeat offenders.

The operation comes in the wake of a recent violent crime that shocked the community—a Masvingo Polytechnic student was fatally stabbed at Ndarama High School last week. Authorities say the tragic incident underscored the urgent need for a stronger presence of law enforcement in public spaces.

“This is about more than just arrests—it’s about restoring peace, safety, and dignity to our streets,” the ZRP emphasized.

