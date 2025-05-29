Mnangagwa Imposes Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Mantra On Journalists

By A Correspondent

Harare – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that the media in Zimbabwe must align with the national development agenda and embrace the philosophy of Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, urging journalists to take on a patriotic role in their work.

Speaking at the official launch of the Zimbabwe Media Policy at State House on May 28, 2025, Mnangagwa made it clear that journalists must reflect the government’s narrative and avoid content that paints the country in a negative light.

“The past trends where media practitioners competed for prominence on the degree to which they demonised our country, has no place in the Zimbabwe we fought for, we are building and we all want,” Mnangagwa said.

He emphasized that Zimbabwe’s media must act as “the symbolic eye and mirror of society,” presenting the nation in a truthful but constructive manner.

“It is my expectation that the sector functions as the symbolic ‘eye’ and ‘mirror’ of society, providing an honest and grounded reflection of our realities,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the newly launched policy is intended to regulate the evolving digital media space, protect user rights, and ensure factual, ethical journalism.

“Through the promulgation of the National Media Policy, we are strengthening and guaranteeing that our citizens will have access to factual, verified, accurate, and reliable information,” he said.

He warned that media content deemed harmful to the nation’s reputation would not be tolerated.

“Content that harms our country and fellow citizens has no space in our constitutional democracy. The law and justice system will take its course on all those who infringe on the rights of others on media platforms,” he said.

The President highlighted the need for digital media platforms to contribute financially to local economies.

“Digital taxes and fair revenue sharing from all media players should contribute to local economies and content creators,” Mnangagwa said.

He positioned the media as a strategic tool for national development, social cohesion, and economic progress.

“The media must influence Zimbabwe’s national brand and strategic image in manner that reflects these core characteristics,” he said.

He further tasked content creators with rebranding Zimbabwe through positive storytelling.

“The time has come for the world to hear the authentic story of who we are and what we stand for, from our own eyes, from our own mouths and from our own media and the people of our motherland,” he said.

Calling on unity in messaging, Mnangagwa urged the media to work hand in hand with the government in pursuit of national goals.

“Let us, therefore, move forward with determination and unity, empowering our media industry to be a shining beacon for inclusivity and national pride, that advances our national interests and celebrates being Zimbabwean,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Media Policy, according to Mnangagwa, will serve as a framework for balancing freedom of expression with responsibility and platform accountability.

“In conclusion, I reiterate that a responsible, modern and accountable media is vital for a vibrant constitutional democracy, nation-building and the promotion of people-centred development,” Mnangagwa said.

He ended his speech by officially declaring the policy launched, urging the media sector to “help realise an intricate balance between freedom of expression and the need for content and platform accountability.”

