Munetsi Clinches Prestigious Award In UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Zimbabwe national team midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been named the 2025 Zim Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Sports Personality of the Year.

Munetsi, who made a high-profile move to Wolves in January from French Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims, edged out strong competition from fellow Warriors stars Tawanda Chirewa—his club teammate—and Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha.

Also in contention for the honour were versatile athlete Raphael Chiwandire, known for excelling in football, boxing, and athletics, along with Chichi Sabetha.

This marks Munetsi’s first major accolade since making the switch to English football six months ago, highlighting a promising start to his Premier League career.

The award was presented at a glittering ceremony held at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham on May 17, 2025, as the ZAA UK celebrated Zimbabweans making significant contributions in various sectors across the United Kingdom.

