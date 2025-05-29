Mutsvangwa Calls For Removal Of Mnangagwa From Office?

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has sparked fresh political debate after subtly suggesting the need for renewed leadership accountability within the party — comments that some have interpreted as a veiled swipe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Briefing the media in Harare, earlier this week, Mutsvangwa emphasized the importance of leadership renewal in the face of growing economic frustration and political stagnation.

“No leader, no matter how powerful, should be insulated from scrutiny,” said Mutsvangwa. “Our revolution was built on accountability, not entitlement.”

While Mutsvangwa did not mention Mnangagwa by name, observers were quick to point out the context. His remarks came amid increasing speculation about internal party rifts and concerns over alleged succession maneuvers within the President’s close circles.

“The moment any leader starts to believe he owns the party — that’s the moment he must be reminded who owns the revolution,” Mutsvangwa added. Adding fuel to the fire, Mutsvangwa also made reference to the military’s historic role in safeguarding national interests.

“The armed forces do not serve an individual. They serve the people. And when the people’s will is undermined, we’ve seen before what happens,” he said.

While the official party line insists that Mutsvangwa’s comments were about internal discipline and rejuvenation, critics see them as a signal of deeper unrest within the ruling elite — possibly foreshadowing another internal showdown.

The President’s office has not issued a formal response to the remarks.

As the political temperature rises ahead of key party events later this year, one thing is certain: Mutsvangwa’s words have reignited questions about the balance of power within ZANU PF — and whether history could be poised to repeat itself.

