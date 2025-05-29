Names Of Near Mnangagwa Farm Horror Crash Victims

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of eight of the twelve people who died in a fatal road traffic accident at Sebakwe River in Kwekwe, on Tuesday.

Sebakwe river is less than 20 KM from President Mnangagwa’s Precabe farm

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the identities of four female victims have not yet been confirmed.

The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:

James Ncube (23), a male Adult of number 44 village 12, Sherwood, Kwekwe.

Marvellous Mapanzure (20), a male adult of Indarama Mine, Kwekwe.

Emilly Mpofu Mucheuki (25), a female adult of plot 27 Sherwood, Kwekwe.

Joshua Muza (35), a male adult of Indarama mine Kwekwe.

Reward Nyatsongo (28), a male adult of village 7 Marivel, kwekwe.

Farai Bisendi (47), a female adult of number 19363 Mbizo 16, Kwekwe.

Emmanuel Mangomana (21), a male adult of Kwekwe.

Maria Jasi (43), a female adult of number 9371 Mbizo 16 Extension, Kwekwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...