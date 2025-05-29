Nyokayemabhunu Court Case: Interpol Officer Attacked by Angry Mob…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

I have submitted my reply affidavit to the states affidavit. The judge said she is going to hear the matter tomorrow. Bail is not going to be tomorrow there is still going to be an exchange of documents, that magistrate will have to decide on that afterwards. When the judge… https://t.co/BQJBaVKq6O — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 29, 2025

A disturbing incident unfolded outside a South African court, where an Interpol officer was attacked by an angry mob during the court case of Nyokayemabhunu.

The officer’s papers were reportedly seized by the crowd.

The incident occurred outside the Randburg Court, where supporters of Nyokayemabhunu had gathered. In a show of defiance, they also denounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda.

The situation highlights the tensions surrounding Nyokayemabhunu’s case and the strong emotions it has stirred among his supporters.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...