Nyokayemabhunu Lawyers Speak On Way Forward

By A Correspondent

The legal team representing Wellington Masiwa, widely known by his alias Nyokayemabhunu, has clarified the next steps in the high-profile court case currently unfolding in South Africa.

According to information received by ZimEye.com on Thursday afternoon, court proceedings are set to resume tomorrow, although the issue of bail is not expected to be addressed during this session.

“Lawyers have submitted their reply affidavit to the state’s affidavit. The judge said she is going to hear the matter tomorrow,” a source on the ground confirmed.

While there has been growing public interest in whether Masiwa will be granted bail, legal sources indicated that further procedural steps are still required.

“Bail is not going to be tomorrow. There is still going to be an exchange of documents. That magistrate will have to decide on that afterwards,” the source explained.

The case continues to draw attention both in Zimbabwe and South Africa, with many closely monitoring how the legal battle will unfold.

“When the judge receives the argument after that, she will decide what her verdict is,” the source added, signaling that a final decision remains some way off.

More updates are expected as the court reconvenes.

