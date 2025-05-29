Over 66 000 hectares of wheat planted

Farmers encouraged to continue planting wheat

The Acting Chief Director of ARDAS, Mr. Leonard Munamati, today conducted a Winter Wheat planting assessment visit to Mr. Kennedy Shonhiwa’s Munengwa farm, specifically inspecting his 3-hectare wheat plot in Beatrice. Mr. Kennedy Shonhiwa, the farmer, expressed optimism about his wheat harvest, targeting 8 tonnes per hectare, up from 6.6 tonnes per hectare in the previous season.

The Acting Chief Director commended Mr. Shonhiwa for following advice from Agriculture Extension Officers as well as Zinwa in terms of how much water is available and the hactares to plant.

Notably, farmers have already planted over 66,000 hectares of wheat, he said.The Chief Director encouraged farmers to continue planting, as the winter planting period is nearing its end.

