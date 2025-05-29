Pardon Gambakwe says: I didn’t plant words into Nyoka’s mouth or do money laundering, because Nyoka already had R1 Million in his account on 20 March.

The YouTuber, Pardon Gambakwe was interviewed via phone in a follow up to his public promise to reverse statements that got the activist Wellington Masiwa framed alongside with 105 other citizens, who were charged using the cache phrase Gambakwe introduced to online conversations on 20 March.

Gambakwe said he has not changed his mind on reversing his statements that are untrue.



He also said that he is not conducting money laundering cover up operations for ambassador Uebert Angel in his activism that started back in 2023 during the first GoldMafia documentary broadcasts. While admitting that he truly planted words into Nyoka’s mouth, he said this is because according to him, Masiwa already had over R1 million rands in his bank account 6 days before his (Gambakwe’s) “we are on our own!” statement.

His brief response went as follows-

Pardon: “You don’t want to hear what I am saying. The money was transferred into Nyoka’s account on the 14th of March; I said my statement on the 20th of March… so you cannot collectively accuse me of money laundering.”

Simba: Whatever that is, you planted words into his mouth that he is (Geza).

Pardon: “I planted the words after the money was received.”

Simba: whatever it is, whatever it is, I’ve got the notes I talk to his lawyers and it is not March when the money was transferred.

Pardon: “your notes are wrong”

Pardon Gambakwe also said he should not be investigated because he is the speaking for the journalism profession, although in his “we are on our own,” videos he speaks more like a spokesman for Masiwa.

Gambakwe also said he speaks authoritatively over Blessed Geza’s alleged connection to Nyoka because he is physically with the war veteran at the moment. When asked for evidence, he failed to produce a video or a videocall with Geza.

Gambakwe also acknowledged that he has publicised allegations that interfere with the ongoing court cases of the SAPS versus Wellington Masiwa by broadcasting claims that interpol police officers have been paid.

THE FOLLOWING WAS THE FULL INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Date: 26 May 2025

Participants: Interviewer (Simba Chikanza), Interviewee (Pardon Gambakwe) VIA PHONE.

Date 27 May 2025⸻

Simba: I need to hear from you what’s going on, because you had promised last time during your broadcast that you were going to reverse your statements.

Pardon: We have moved on, Simba.

Simba: How have you moved on? The young man is still in jail; And you know the reason why he’s in jail is for politics. It’s because of those statements that you made. And there are also 105 who got arrested. They’re on bail—okay some of them—are on bail, but they’re still in trouble because of statements that you planted into Mabunu’s mouth.

Pardon: No. Simba, you’re an adult, aren’t you? Don’t talk to nonsense (zvinhu zvisina basa).

Simba: How do you say “zvisina basa”? The young man is in jail.

Pardon: How can someone plant a statement with a politician, with ZANU? You know that Mabunu is a ZANU politician.

Simba: But you made those statements, and they’re untrue, and you agreed on that broadcast that they’re untrue.

Pardon: Which statements?

Simba: The statements of-Number one, the statement that Nyokai yeMabunu is Blessed Geza or is a spokesman of Blessed Geza. Number two, the statement that the demonstration doesn’t have money.

Pardon: Yes, the demonstration doesn’t have money.

Simba: No, no, no… Pardon that wasn’t true. There’s no demonstration that has ever needed money. And number three—well, let’s just go back—you put Blessed Geza in there.

Pardon: Because that’s what he said. Nyokayemabhunu asked us to raise money, I told you.

Simba: But you know that Blessed Geza has got nothing… Geza has got nothing to do with Nyoka.

Pardon: Yes, but Nyoka said he’s got something to do with Nyoka, with Blessed Geza.

Simba: But assuming that is true—that you heard that—now that you know it is not true, can’t you correct it?

Pardon: …

Simba: Because that is the reason why Nyoka is in jail. And you the whole issue here- The first charge relates to fraud. And you know what- It’s a money laundering offense.

Pardon: No, it is…

Simba: The first charge—was 25,000 rands. Is it not?

Pardon: Okay, I’m going to give you the charge sheet, but not the whole thing. The first charge relates to a conviction in Harare.

Simba: I’m aware of that. I’m dealing with South Africa.

Pardon: But what was the conviction for?

Simba: No, that is something else. It’s not my focus.

Pardon: He was convicted for… He was convicted for $2,600 which is not paid off after they had sold stands in Harare. That’s the first charge. Are you aware of that?

Simba: I’m aware of that there’s something in Harare.

Pardon: But you have to be specific.

Simba: I am aware- But he got trapped. He got trapped through money. It was through money. The very first charge inside the police station.

Pardon: No.

Simba: How can you say no, are you his solicitor? Are you his lawyer?

Simba: The lawyer did state there was an issue of $20…

Pardon: I sit with his lawyer every time before they go to court, they sit with me for an hour.

Simba: Pardon. I’ve got a recording here. I interviewed the lawyer; even just now, he’s called me just now. So I am in direct contact with his lawyer.

Pardon: I speak with his lawyer before we go to court so what you are saying, Simba. What you’re saying is…

Simba: The trap was relating to money, R25,000 that he was accused of taking by Sibanda, Shumba. Yeah, Honest Sibanda.

Pardon: That’s not true. It’s not R25,000, it’s R14,000.

Simba: Whatever. Let’s just assume it’s $10. Whatever it is,

Pardon: let me explain to you.

Simba: Whatever that is; Pardon, my point is—there was an entrapment that followed your statement that the demonstration needs money. So the young man got into trouble.

Pardon: Let me explain to you. Wait.

Pardon: Nyoka and Shumba had an agreement over sofas,

Simba: over money.

Pardon: over sofas… okay, 14,000— Nyoka took R14,000 of Shumba’s money deposited into a Capitek Account. That’s why I said let me give you a charge sheet what is written there.

Simb: I’m listening.

Pardon: everything you’re talking about entrapment is not true. What happened is— the money was actually deposited into the Capitek account you understand?

Simba: I am aware.

Pardon: When Nyoka landed at the airport, he had over a million in his bank account. You understand.

Simba: I’m listening.

Pardon: That million was withdrawn by Zimbabwe intelligence. I’ve said this before. So all this has got nothing to do with what happened. There were other issues which will come out in court on Thursday.

Pardon: What you are explaining there is not what it is.

Simba: So you know what Pardon quickly? Pardon. The issue of money that’s why I said, even if it’s $10, you’ve just told me it’s a million. That money—that entrapment…

Pardon: No, the million was already in his bank account.

Simba: Okay, whatever that is, Pardon. You stated on 20 March that the demo needs money. The young man was entrapped through money. And his solicitors.

Pardon: Yes but not after my statement. He already had the money in his bank. It was deposited into his bank, So, the one million was already in his bank account.

Simba: On 20 March?

Simba: So you’re saying on 20 March it was already in his account?

Pardon: I’ll give you the charge sheet. It explains the dates.

Simba: I asked you over exactly that. Okay, was the money in his account on 20 March?

Pardon: It was already in his bank account—because he was arrested on 14 March, on 14 April.

Simba: No, Pardon, so it’s later is it not? 20 March is a month before. When I contacted you, that time, and I was trying to hint you and you also objected to me posting that (announcement exposing and discouraging fundraising.), which I was willing to delete and I’m still willing to delete that post that I made on 20 March. If you can address.

Pardon: No, don’t delete Simba.

Simba: If you can address.

Pardon: if you want to make a fool of yourself, you must continue. I want to tell you one thing Simba I am not a player in this thing. I’m not a player I’m a journalist. you want to report on another journalist.

Simba: Pardon, but you made statements; but you made statements, look the people here, whether journalist or not. Are you saying that being are a journalist then you are then allowed to get 105 people arrested?

Pardon: No, no one got arrested because of me, people who got arrested were arrested by the dragnet.

Simba: You said that Nyoka is Blessed Geza. You said that Nyoka is Blessed Geza that’s what you said.

Pardon: Wait let me show you the man himself saying it.

Simba: Did you verify that? And assuming that is true and it’s not an edited clip—

Pardon: You want me to verify Nyoka’s own statement?

Simba: Whatever that is, did you verify, now that you know Geza has nothing to do with this young man, Geza has no spokesman.

Pardon: How do you know that?

Simba: I know that. It’s a fact. Geza himself has said so, he’s made it clear, publicly.

Pardon: Geza I am with him right here. Are you talking of Geza?

Simba: Where is that? Why don’t you just show me right now? Which Geza?

Pardon: I have Geza right here; Befriend me first and I will show you Geza.

Simba: You have him where?

Pardon: you yourself? You are in UK.

Simba: who told you I am in UK?

Pardon: if you’ve become friendly with me, I will show you.

Simba: Pardon. The young man is in jail. The young man is struggling.

Pardon: But Geza is with me. You’re talking of Geza who I am it right now.

Simba: pardon, the thing that we are dealing with right now – You are now veering into the arena of fraud, money laundering, and terrorism financing which the young man is set to be charged—and you planted words.

Pardon: how? How?

Simba: the young man is set to be charged Pardon you know that. And you made your planted words.

Pardon: he has been charged wait wait wait he has been charged. And I’m saying to you, Simba let me give you a portion of the charge sheet.

Simba: Pardon it is set to get worse. You have already seen the charges in Harare. The charges in Harare cite him by name—and over your own words that you made, that you planted on 20 March.

So how different.

Pardon: you don’t have the charge sheet.

Simba: I do have the charge sheet from Harare…

Pardon: So why don’t you wait so that I give you?

Simba: i will give you both.

Simba: How different is this from what you did for Uebert in April 2023?

Pardon: Ubert is your cousin.

Simba: What cousin? What are you talking about? There are 105 people in jail and you’re busy talking about a cousin. Assuming he is my relative—how different is what you have done on Nyoka Mabunu from what you did for Uebert in March, April;

Simba: What decoys do you talk about there? How did you make that up?

Pardon: What?

Simba: You said Uebert was never investigated. You posted a video in April 2023, exactly the same time this young man was set up. So how do you differentiate what you did for Uebert from this because this is relating to money laundering and terrorism financing.

Pardon: …

Simba: You made statements saying people are going to march into State House and remove Mnangagwa. Is that not terrorism? Were you not planting terrorism words?

Pardon: I can give you a recording of my discussion with Nyoka if you want.

Simba: how different is what you have done to get him into trouble, and the 105 people,

Pardon: what do you mean getting Nyoka into trouble, I am not responsible for what he has done.

Simba: what you did on Hubert Angel knowing that very clearly the statements you were making on your YouTube account were clearly false and misleading,

Pardon: Uebert Angel is your cousin.

Simba: Whatever that is let’s just assume that he is my brother, I am asking you how different is what you have done on Nyokayemabhunu?

Pardon: He’s your cousin.

Simba: Whatever that is even if I was to live the same house with Uebert, how different, is what you have done on this young man and the 105, to what you’ve been doing for Uebert Angel since that day when you contacted me and told me that you’re now working for Uebert and Mudiwa Hood? Tell me, how different is it?

Pardon: Simba, Simba, stop,

Simba: How different is it?

Pardon: Your hatred with Uebert is a personal matter.

Simba: How do you continue—more than a month now—after acknowledging that you were going to address those statements? You haven’t done anything. That could have saved this young man and the 105?

Simba: You even quoted Honest Sibanda—money-related, after you’d planted words into Nyoka’s mouth; Number one, that he is Blessed Geza.

Pardon: That money relates to 14 March.

Simba: But whatever it is, you stated…

Pardon: Simba, you’re trying; I said on 20 March and the money was transferred on 14 March.

Simba: You stated that Nyoka is Blessed Geza, did you not? Did you not?

Pardon: Simba, you don’t want to hear what I have to say.

Simba: No, did you not? Tell me, did you not?

Pardon: You don’t want to hear what I am saying. The money was transferred into Nyoka’s account on the 14th of March; I said my statement on the 20th of March… so you cannot collectively accuse me of money laundering.

Simba: Whatever that is, you planted words into his mouth that he is (Geza).

Pardon: I planted the words after the money was received.

Simba: whatever it is, whatever it is, I’ve got the notes I talk to his lawyers and it is not March when the money was transferred.

Pardon: your notes are wrong.

Simba: I was talking with Masiwa on that very day on 20 March. And there was no money in his account.

Pardon: but he got the money on the 14th of March. He got the money on the 14th of March.

Simba: why do you enjoy falsifying?

Simba: show me the evidence that it is 14th of March.

Pardon: I’ll send you the chat sheet.

Simba: show me show me.

Pardon: I’ll send you the charge sheet.

Simba: Send it.

Pardon: Wait Simba so that I can send you. You do not have data.

Simba: Send it.

Pardon: you do not have information.

Simba: Send it.

Pardon: I’ll send you.

Simba: Send it.

Pardon: I will send it.

Simba: How do you separate that? I have the notes. I talked to the lawyers. I spoke to Masiwa on 20 March. There was no money in his account. You’re not telling the truth.

Pardon: Show me the evidence. Send it.

Simba: Okay. And how do you differentiate helping Uebert—assuming even I live with him—from what you’ve done to this young man?

Pardon: You even lived with Uebert and you grew up with Hopewell. You grew up with Hopewell the problem is you’ve got hatred for your own family members.

Simba: whatever that you can say, how do you walk with a straight face Pardon, when you know that you planted words into Nyoka ‘s mouth? How do you differentiate from what you were doing for Uebert in March, April 2023, which you told me.

Pardon: Simba, you keep repeating the same thing. Are you a robot?

Simba: I have got your messages here.

Pardon: you keep repeating the same thing over and over again.

Simba: the messages relate to your activities

Pardon: Listen, listen. .

Simba: Look at this—14 January 2023: “Happy New Year my brother. I hope we can find more areas of cooperation in 2023.” That was you.

Pardon: I thought you were person now. I see you’re not a human being. What really is your problem Simba?

Simba: Pardon, how do you differentiate what you’re doing for a money laundering suspect in 2023 from what you’ve done to this young man?

Pardon: the problem is you don’t like… Simba you don’t like being… you are busy investigating a journalist instead of investigating Mnangagwa.

Simba: how do you go on YouTube and to speak and claim that you’re reporting News, when you know what you’re doing is putting this young man into trouble, now you’ve continued for more than a month I spoke to you over a month ago; when you made communication that you were going to, you were going to reverse.

Pardon: I can assure you Simba, because the things that you are now doing now,

Simba: You said Pardon that you’re going to reverse your statement but up to now, you still haven’t done what is so simple and would’ve saved this young man, and the 105 you don’t seem to be moved at all. The 105 of being falsely accused, of leading a violent participating in a violent demonstration that you doctored with your own mouth on 20 March 2025. How do you continue doing this Pardon with a straight face?

Pardon: Simba, I am about to go live let us wrap up.

Simba: without, without, continuing your work for Uebert Angel, to cover up for his money laundering that you started in 2023?

Pardon: You mean your cousin?

Simba: how do you do that? How do you do that to tell me?

Pardon: you mean your cousin? Simba, I need to go LIVE right now right?

Simba: how do you do that? How do you do that? And how do you say that you have not been helping you Uebert? You haven’t deleted. So why haven’t you deleted this post? You know that this is not true that there were decoys why haven’t you deleted this post then, if you weee not paid by Uebert?

Pardon: Let’s talk on a.

Simba: how come you haven’t deleted your post Pardon Gambakwe, how come you haven’t deleted the post that you made to cover up for Uebert Angel’s money laundering?

Pardon: I don’t delete my posts.

Simba: This post that that claimed here, that Al Jazeera fell for Zimbabwe intelligence decoys; That was even denied by the CIO, by the Zimbabwe intelligence. So how?

Pardon: I don’t delete my post because when I make a post, I never deleted it

Simba: but you know that it is false. You know that it is false. the CIO were clear, even the Zimbabwe Intelligence rubbished your post, and they presented evidence, and Uebert Angel himself paid money; he paid money get this post and other done.

Pardon: Who?

Simba: Uebert Angel paid money.

Pardon: Who?

Simba: Uebert Angel paid money. Do you want me to show you the bank transfer?

Pardon: Send, send.

Simba: I will show you the bank account transfers, why are you evading? I will show you the bank transfers.

Pardon: Simba, don’t talk nonsense.

Simba: you were telling me that you’re not aware that they were bank account transfers right there in South Africa, and you were involved.

Pardon: Send. Send my bank account.

Simba: so keep quiet and I will show you the payments that were made.

Pardon: how do you show me on the voice note? Simba, how do you show me on a voice note?

Simba: before you made this video,

Pardon: how do you show me something on a voice call?

Simba: I will show you right now, I can do a video call, let me share the video straight away right now. Let me share,

Pardon: no but you talk about, I want to go live now, it is 10 o’clock. I’ve got actual work to do

Simba:,Let me share the video right now, why are you running away?

Pardon: No, no, no.

Simba: You’re running away. Let me share the video. Why are you running away from video evidence of payments? You’re claiming money was not paid. I’ll show you money that was paid by Uebert Angel. How do you deny you participated in money laundering? How dodo you deny?

Pardon: Simba let me be civil. Let me go live to my LIVE, I will talk to you another time.

Simba: how do you deny that you participated in Money laundering?

Pardon: Simba, I want to go live in my channel.

Simba: How do you deny.

Simba: You can go LIVE. You need to call me, Pardon. Because this is not a small thing you know. And you know me Pardon I am not doing this for news. II’m doing this for justice. I’m doing this for justice, because Pardon, you made statements that have gotten over 105 people in trouble including Nyoka, 106 now, and you know that these statements are connected, to your work for Uebert Angel.

Pardon: We are going nowhere. Let me go live.

Simba: you can go and you will need to set an appointment okay? I hope you’re going to set an appointment and I will go through the bank account transfer that you have just said that you don’t want to hear.

Pardon: Simba, do you know that I don’t have to talk to you?

Simba: Thank you very much. You can cut the phone..

Pardon: I don’t have to talk to you and if I want, I can just ignore you

Simba: very much you can actually cut the phone and you just go. I will be happy.

You have said that you don’t want to see the bank account transfer I will reveal.

Pardon: Simba, send the bank account over.

Simba: let’s cut the phone let’s cut the phone.

Pardon: I’ve never been paid by anyone in my whole life.

Simba: You’re saying Uebert Angel didn’t pay money to put up this whole script? You’re saying Uebert Angel didn’t pay money to put this whole script? I have got the bank account transfer and I will show.

Pardon: Simba, you keep repeating the same thing over and over we are not getting anywhere.

Simba: and right now you’re telling me that you are running away, you can go.

You can cut the phone. I’ll be happy. You said you don’t want to see the bank transfers. I will reveal the transfers.

Simba: You are saying that Uebert Angel didn’t pay money to put up this decoy script about intelligence decoys?. I have got the bank transfers and I will show. And I’m not stopping. This is going to go very far. You can cut the phone if you want .

Pardon: Talk Mnangagwa stories; Mnangagwa is killing people and you’re busy with nonsense.

Simba: If you want then you can set an appointment when you want. But I’m not stopping, Pardon. Thank you.

Pardon: Okay, alright.

CALL CUT.

