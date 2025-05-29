Prison Officer Lures Teen, Rapes Her Without Protection

Spread the love

By Courts and Crime Reporter- A Chikurubi Maximum Prison-based prison officer has been arrested for raping a teenager.

Proud Bhanya is alleged to have lured his lover, 19, from Glenwood to his room at the camp where he raped her once without protection.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case, saying investigations were in progress.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving a teenager in Chikurubi,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person is the complainant’s friend.“On May 26, 2025, at around 2pm, the complainant visited the accused person’s place of residence where she was raped once without protection,” said Insp Chakanza.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...