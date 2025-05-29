Prominent Banker In US$2.3 Million Fraud Scandal

By Crime and Courts Reporter-A prominent banker, Cletas Tonderai Nyakambiro (38), has been arrested for allegedly defrauding his employer, Standard Chartered Bank (Stanchart), of over US$2.3 million in a sophisticated banking scam. Nyakambiro, who worked as an Internal Control Officer at the bank, is accused of manipulating internal systems and creating fraudulent accounts to siphon funds for personal gain.

He has since appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka, with Public Prosecutor Kudakwashe Muza representing the State. His alleged accomplice, Candrick Kupakuwana (49), of Mainway Meadows in Harare, is currently on the run.

According to a statement from Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the alleged offence dates back to September 27, 2022.

“The accused, employed as an Internal Control Officer at a reputable financial institution, allegedly conspired with a fugitive accomplice to open two fraudulent bank accounts,” said Det Insp Muteweri.

“The duo is accused of manipulating beneficiary account details, diverting funds intended for tax payments into the fake accounts, and subsequently misappropriating the money for personal use.”

The fraud reportedly resulted in a total prejudice of US$2,293,483.84 and ZWG514,735.41 to the bank.

As part of ongoing investigations, the police have seized 10 movable assets, including a Toyota Fortuner, Land Rover, Chevrolet Cruze, Toyota Aqua, and a Mercedes-Benz S280, all believed to be proceeds of the crime.

Nyakambiro, who claims to have studied at the University of South Africa (UNISA), has a visible digital footprint portraying a man devoted to his family, particularly his twin children. His social media also reveals a lifestyle filled with luxury, alcohol, and social outings.

Police are now appealing for information leading to the arrest of Candrick Kupakuwana, whose last known address is 2751 Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare.

Nyakambiro faces charges of contravening Section 8(1)(a) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act, as well as fraud under Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

