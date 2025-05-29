Several Feared Dead Near Mugabe’s Rural Home

By A Correspondent- At least three people are feared dead following a horrific head-on collision near Uzande Business Centre, which is located approximately 6 kilometres west of Kutama, Murombedzi, along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway in Mashonaland West.

Uzande Business Centre lies close to Murombedzi Growth Point, the rural home of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

The fatal crash, which occurred Thursday afternoon, involved a Toyota Probox and a Lexus SUV.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Lexus reportedly encroached into the lane of the oncoming Probox while attempting to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision.

Villagers from nearby homesteads rushed to the scene and helped retrieve the injured passengers, who were later ferried to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

“The Lexus was overtaking another car when it suddenly swerved into the Probox’s path. The impact was terrible,” said Mr Emmerson Chitehwe, who witnessed the accident.

The exact number of injured individuals remains unconfirmed, and authorities have yet to release an official statement.

