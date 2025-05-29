Thirteen Youths Arrested at Vuzu Party in Bulawayo

By A Correspondent

Thirteen youths were arrested in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, on 24 May after police busted a Vuzu party, Harare Times has reported.

The arrests followed noise complaints from residents, prompting police officers to investigate a seven-roomed house in the suburb.

“About 13 unruly teens were arrested at a wild sex party in Cowdray Park in Bulawayo. They were busted taking drugs and having unprotected sex on Saturday night. We proceeded to the house and arrested 13 individuals who were attending the Vuzu party,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

The house where the party was held is reportedly occupied by a 21-year-old man and his sister, whose parents were away in Botswana at the time. Those arrested include the 21-year-old host and 12 others, aged between 17 and 21.

The incident underscores growing concerns over the rise of Vuzu parties in Bulawayo, where youths frequently engage in substance abuse, underage drinking, and risky sexual behavior. Authorities have urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and actively monitor their children’s social activities.

