Three people in Bulawayo attacked with machetes

Bulawayo Provincial Headquarters

Press & PR

P O Box 701

BULAWAYO

Official Communication

Should not be addressed toindividuals

Telegrams: PROPOL:​Telephone Bulawayo: 60358 Telex: 72220 (ZRPHQ): Fax: (263)-(09)-72220

ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE

20 MAY 2025

THE NEWS EDITOR​

MEDIA STATEMENT: ROBBERY

Police confirms receiving three robbery cases which occurredin Bulawayo.

On the 28th of May 2025 at around 1845 hours the complainant a male adult aged 52 years of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo was alone on his way home from Tsholotsho Rank along Masiyepambili when he met two unknown accused persons near Makhosi ground. One of the accused person pretended as if he was passing by and he immediately turned to the complainant and striked him once on the head from behind with a machete and he fell down on the ground. The other accused searched him and took way Huawei Y 9 black in colour, us$ 20-00 and a black wallet with identity cards, total value stolen is US$ 120-00.

On the same day at around 1930 hours the two accused person met the second complainant a male adult aged 40 of Emakhandeni Bulawayo along a foot path near the ground behind Appolo shops and used the same method to rob him off his belongings. As they were trying to strike him on the head he blocked the machete and got injured on both hands. The complainant managed to escape though they took away a wallet with us$ 70-00, national identity card, hoodie jacket he was wearing red in colour, black tennis he was also wearing and Huawei P8 Lite cellphone, total valued stolen is US$200-00

The accused persons went on to rob the third complainant a male adult aged 38 years of Gwabalanda Bulawayo at the same spot behind Appolo shops. They striked him thrice on the head and he sustained deep cuts. They also hit him once on the forehead with a hammer and he fell down. They searched him and took away Samsung J4 Core black in colour, US$100-00, a yellow satchel with 3 trousers, white track bottom and Adidasblack push all valued at US$250-00

The Complainants managed to proceed to Appollo shopping centre where an ambulance was summoned and ferried all of them to Mpilo hospital for medical examinations. The total value stolen is US$ $570-00 and nothing was recovered.

We appeal to members of the public to avoid using secluded paths and roads especially during the night so as to avoid such incidents. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to come forward.

NOMALANGA MSEBELE (INSPECTOR)

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

BULAWAYO PROVINCE

