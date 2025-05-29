Vendor Jailed for Drawing Blood from Schoolgirl Without Consent

Gokwe, Zimbabwe – 29 May 2025

A 33-year-old female vendor from Gokwe has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after being convicted of assault for forcefully drawing blood from a 10-year-old girl without consent in a shocking incident that has rocked the local community.

Mavis Sibanda was arraigned at the Gokwe Magistrates’ Court where she was found guilty of assault after she allegedly lured the Grade 5 pupil to her market stall near Sai Mart Supermarket in Gokwe’s Central Business District on May 26, 2025.

According to court records, Sibanda called the minor over under false pretenses before forcefully grabbing her right forefinger and inserting a needle to draw blood. She then placed the sample into an HIV testing kit, all without parental consent or medical clearance.

The traumatised child was left crying and wandering the area until two concerned men approached her. After learning of the disturbing event, they escorted her home and informed her father, who immediately reported the incident to the police. This led to Sibanda’s swift arrest.

The court found her actions to be both unlawful and reckless, sentencing her to two years of imprisonment for assaulting a minor and conducting unauthorized medical procedures.

Authorities have condemned the incident, urging members of the public to report any suspicious or unauthorised health-related activities in market areas.

