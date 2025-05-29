Vungu Ward 7 Councillor condemns the Nurse who axed a Villager

Vungu Ward 7 Councillor Bhekimpilo Sibanda in Lower Gweru has condemned Henry Mathumbu a Nurse at Tumbire Clinic in Lower Gweru at Shagari who macheted

Mbonisi Mlando 13 times from head to toe and is admitted at Gweru General Hospital. It is alleged that Mlambo questioned Mathumbu over his sexual relationship with his wife.Councillor Sibanda was addressing the mouners in Lower Gweru at the burial service of Sinonisiwe Dabengwa-Sibanda. He called for peace in the country.

