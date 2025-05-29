We Will Bury Opposition, Boasts Zanu PF

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF is stepping up its campaign efforts ahead of the crucial by-elections in Gutu East and Insiza North, slated for June 14, with party machinery operating at full throttle.

The ruling party has intensified mobilisation across both constituencies, rallying supporters and consolidating its voter base as it looks to extend its electoral dominance.

Speaking on the campaign trail, ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu voiced strong confidence in the party’s prospects, pointing to past by-election victories as evidence of growing support.

“Our political approach has matured. We’ve secured wins in all recent by-elections through genuine mobilisation and clean campaigns. The President promotes inclusive leadership rooted in constitutional principles—not top-down directives,” Mpofu said.

In Insiza North, the race will feature four contenders: Delani Moyo of ZANU PF, Thabani Mlotshwa of ZAPU, independent candidate Lesley Dube, and Mbongeni Moyo of the Zimbabwe National Revival Party.

Meanwhile, the Gutu East ballot will see a three-way battle between ZANU PF’s Zvarevashe Masvingise, independent Gift Gonese, and Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA).

With various parties eyeing stronger representation in the National Assembly, the contests are expected to be tightly fought.

ZANU PF has reiterated its pledge to uphold peace, transparency, and people-centered engagement throughout the electoral process.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed that all logistical preparations for the June 14 vote are complete.

