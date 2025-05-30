𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐀 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐈

Spread the love

Dr Tabani Moyo

MISA Regional Secretariat Director, Dr Tabani Moyo Snr , has been appointed as member of the African Union (AU) Working Group on Artificial Intelligence.

“We accept the responsibility thrust upon our shoulders with humility and honour in service of the peoples of Africa and the diaspora. This is a recognition of the work we have done at MISA Regional Office, the chapters and networks that we serve in different capacities,” said Dr Moyo

“We are grateful for the depth and cordial working relationship we have with the Ministry of ICT (Information Communication Technology), Postal and Courier Services in Zimbabwe. Through our strategic partnership and engagements, our expertise has been spotlighted.”

He expressed gratitude to MISA’s symbiotic relationships with the African Union Commission (AUC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and UNESCO, particularly the Regional Office for Southern Africa (UNESCO-ROSA), and the organisation’s entire stakeholder chain.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...