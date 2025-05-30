16 Die in Masvingo, Bulawayo Horror Crashes

By A Correspondent-The government has extended its condolences to the families of 16 people who lost their lives in two separate road accidents that occurred on 26 and 27 May 2025.

On 26 May, four people were killed when a bus collided with a tractor at the 34-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

The following day, 12 more lives were tragically lost in a three-vehicle pile-up at the 200-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona expressed sorrow over the incidents, saying:

“We mourn the loss of the men and women who perished in these crashes. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, and our prayers are with those injured as they continue to receive treatment and care. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Mhona said the two tragedies serve as a stark reminder for transport operators, motorists, and the public to adhere to road traffic regulations and exercise caution at all times. He added:

“It is deeply concerning to note that one of the vehicles involved was overloaded with passengers—a clear and dangerous violation of our road traffic laws.

I want to remind and warn all transport operators, drivers, and members of the public that the Ministry will implement strict measures to ensure the safety and security of the commuting public.”

Authorities are continuing investigations into both crashes.

