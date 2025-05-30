National
$88 Million Trabablas Interchange Launched Without Clear White Road Markings: Where Did the Money Go?
30 May 2025
It was meant to be a national triumph — a symbol of Zimbabwe’s bold leap into modern infrastructure. But just hours before President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grand commissioning of the $88 million Trabablas Interchange, reality paints a far bleaker picture: no white lane markings, unconnected bridges, and gaping dead-ends that speak louder than any ribbon-cutting speech ever could.

The irony is staggering. After nearly three years of delays and ballooning costs, Zimbabwe’s most expensive interchange is being launched unfinished, unsafe, and visibly dysfunctional. A drone’s-eye view shows not a marvel of engineering, but a multimillion-dollar maze of confusion — where roads rise only to stop, bridges lead to nowhere, and the very paint that guides traffic is conspicuously missing.

In a country desperate for progress, Trabablas is not a victory — it is a $2,000 oversight in an $88 million scandal.

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | 30 May 2025 | Harare

As President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to officially commission the long-delayed Trabablas Interchange in Harare on Friday, motorists and taxpayers are left asking a jarring question: Why is there no road paint on an $88 million project?