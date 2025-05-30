Another Fake Prophet Extorts US$8,000 From Congregants

By Religion Reporter- Self-proclaimed prophet Ian Ndlovu, leader of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, has sparked outrage after appealing to his followers for US$8,000 to resolve a land title dispute, just weeks after receiving lavish gifts worth over US$200,000 from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Addressing his congregants, Ndlovu said the money is required to process the transfer of a one-hectare plot in Newton West, earmarked for the construction of a church building. The land was reportedly consolidated from two separate plots, but the title deed has not yet been registered in the church’s name.

“So I’m appearing before you to appeal to those who have a willing heart to contribute,” Ndlovu said. “The rough calculation that was made by our lawyers is that we need approximately US$8,000 to complete the title transfer process.”

He added that the cost could rise due to fluctuating charges at the tax revenue office and the Registrar of Deeds. The church’s lawyers allegedly warned that once construction begins, the land’s value will increase, potentially making the transfer process more expensive.

Ironically, Ndlovu’s plea comes shortly after he received a brand-new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser, a Toyota Fortuner for his wife, and US$150,000 in cash from Chivayo—ostensibly as a reward for his spiritual guidance. The prophet’s appeal for donations has therefore drawn sharp criticism, with many accusing him of exploiting the faith of his followers for personal enrichment.

A Pattern of Exploitation in the Prophetic Movement

Ndlovu is not the first self-styled prophet to come under fire for financial manipulation and conspicuous consumption. In Zimbabwe and across the region, several popular prophets have built fortunes through “seed sowing” doctrines, selling miracle solutions, and demanding tithes that disproportionately burden poor congregants.

Prophet Uebert Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy and Zimbabwe’s Presidential Envoy, has been widely accused of operating elaborate get-rich-quick schemes disguised as prophetic teachings. In 2023, he was implicated in ZimEye’s Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia investigation, which exposed a network of money laundering and gold smuggling allegedly involving church figures and state officials.

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, leader of the United Family International Church (UFIC), is known for preaching prosperity and encouraging congregants to give sacrificially to unlock “breakthroughs.” Critics have accused him of turning religion into a business empire, with luxury cars, mansions, and tightly controlled media visibility marking his brand.

Walter Magaya, founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD), has faced numerous controversies, including unfulfilled promises of healing and prosperity. He has been accused of selling fake anointing oils, promoting unverified herbal remedies, and exploiting women in his congregation.

Despite mounting evidence of manipulation and wealth hoarding, these prophets continue to draw thousands to their churches, aided by slick marketing, emotionally charged sermons, and claims of supernatural power.

Call for Accountability

The culture of unquestioning loyalty and financial exploitation in Zimbabwe’s prophetic movement has prompted calls for greater accountability and regulation. Faith-based organisations and civil society groups have urged government and religious councils to investigate the financial practices of churches and ensure congregants are not being taken advantage of.

