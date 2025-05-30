Chipo Tracks Down Alleged Phone Thief with Help from ZRP Cops

Norton | Friday, 30 May 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Zimbabwean musician Chipochashe Muchegwa has expressed overwhelming joy after police in Norton successfully arrested one of the suspects who stole her mobile phones and wheelchair charger.

Taking to social media, Chipo announced:

“HEY GUYS MURISEI I COME HERE WITH GREAT JOY TO TELL U THAT MBAVHA YAKABA MA PHONE AND MY WHEELCHAIR CHARGER YAKAWANIKWA YAKABATWA.”

She revealed that her belongings were recovered following a coordinated operation by officers at ZRP Norton Urban Police Station. The suspects, identified as Mashak Chalmers and Nyasha Chibwe, allegedly stole her phones and essential charger. Chalmers has since been arrested while Chibwe remains at large but is being pursued.

Chipo detailed how the Officer in Charge at Norton Urban assigned Assistant Chief Inspector Jowa, who then tasked Inspector Masadza, Sergeant Musipe, Sergeant Gururwa, Constable Ncube, and Constable Chirongwe to the case.

“MA OFFICERS AYA VAKASHANDA NDATI SIKU NESIKATI PANGA PASINGARARWE NDATI,” she wrote, commending the tireless and passionate effort of the officers involved.

The musician, known for her powerful voice and advocacy, praised the police’s professionalism and called for this level of commitment to be extended to all citizens facing crime.

“Dai ndaikwanisa kuvatenda handizive kuti ndaivatenda nei mapurisa aya chido chavo nebasa chakanyanyisa. Ahoy Norton Urban Police 👏👏👏,” she wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

The case has been brought before the Norton Magistrates Court. Police continue their search for the second suspect, and further updates are expected.

—END—

