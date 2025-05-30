Company Boss Nabbed For Forging Documents To Defraud ZPC

By Jane Mlambo| ZACC confirms the arrest of Edmore Chitowa, Managing Director of Epvet Investments, on allegations of fraud and forgery.

The charges stem from a 2023 Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) tender for the supply and installation of rooftop air conditioning units at Hwange Power Station.

Investigations revealed that Chitowa submitted a forged NSSA clearance certificate as part of the bid documents, resulting in Epvet Investments being awarded the tender.

In February 2025, Chitowa also allegedly presented a a fake ZIMRA notice of seizure, claiming six air conditioning units had been seized at Beitbridge Border Post. Investigations found that only two units were listed on the official seizure notice.

The accused appeared before before Marehwanazvo Gofa at Harare Magistrate Court and was remanded to 8 July 2025 on USD400.00 bail.

Mr Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted for the State.

