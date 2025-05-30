Desperate Tshabangu Calls For Postponement Of 2028 Polls

By A Correspondent

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has stirred political tension once again by calling for the postponement of Zimbabwe’s 2028 general elections, advocating instead for a government of national unity (GNU) between the ruling Zanu PF and the CCC.

In a recent statement, Tshabangu claimed structured dialogue between the two parties could be a path towards national healing and economic recovery, reigniting debate over Zimbabwe’s democratic trajectory.

“We are continuing to lobby, through Parliament, that the country enters into serious structured dialogue to confront its challenges,” Tshabangu said.

He argued that the political environment needed stability and cooperation rather than adversarial campaigning, warning that the usual electoral cycle might deepen divisions rather than solve them.

“In our era, we advocate for a politics of dialogue that prioritizes the well-being of Zimbabwe,” he said. “I’d also like to confirm that we’ve reached an agreement with our MPs that will facilitate the continuation of Parliament beyond 2028, which aims at promoting stable development.”

Tshabangu’s call has sparked heated reactions across the political spectrum, with critics accusing him of undermining the constitution and democratic processes. The proposal to delay elections and extend the life of Parliament has been described by opposition figures and analysts as a power-retention scheme that could set a dangerous precedent.

Nonetheless, some Zanu PF lawmakers appear receptive to the idea of national dialogue. They have expressed willingness to back a CCC motion in Parliament aimed at initiating talks between the main political parties to resolve Zimbabwe’s long-standing economic and governance issues.

The idea of a GNU is not new to Zimbabwe. A similar arrangement was put in place in 2009 between Zanu PF and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) following disputed elections, which briefly stabilized the economy and political scene.

Tshabangu’s latest remarks, however, come amid sharp criticism of his leadership within the CCC, with many party loyalists viewing his overtures to Zanu PF as betrayal. His continued influence within Parliament has become a source of friction, especially after he controversially recalled dozens of opposition MPs last year.

While calls for national dialogue may sound noble in tone, the proposed delay of the 2028 elections raises critical constitutional concerns and questions about the future of democracy in Zimbabwe. As discussions unfold in Parliament, the nation watches closely to see whether dialogue will indeed deliver unity—or deepen political fractures.

