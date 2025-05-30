Fatal Accident Near Mugabe Rural Home

By A Correspondent- Three people are feared dead following a head-on collision near Uzande Business Centre along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway.

The Business Centre is also near Murombedzi Growth Point ( Kutama), the rural home of the late President Robert Mugabe.

The fatal crash involved a Toyota Probox and a Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus allegedly encroached into the lane of the oncoming Probox.

Villagers helped retrieve the injured, and they were reportedly taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.



According to Mr Emmerson Chitehwe, an eyewitness, the driver of the Lexus attempted to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision.



The number of injured people is yet to be established.

