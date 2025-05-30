FC Wangu Mazodze Threaten To Pull Out Of Eastern Region Division One League

Sports Correspondent

Wangu Mazodze FC has announced its intention to withdraw from the Eastern Region Division One League, citing what it calls “victimization” by league authorities.

The Masvingo-based club made the declaration in an official statement, expressing dissatisfaction with disciplinary action taken against them, including charges and fines for allegedly inciting crowd trouble during matches.

In a strongly worded ultimatum to the league’s board, the club demanded that the charges be rescinded by June 2, 2025, or they would follow through with their decision to pull out of the competition.

“In the event that reason does not prevail, the budget allocated for the 2025 football season will be redirected to promote social football in our communities,” read the statement.

The club also revealed that they had already engaged the Executive Committee Chairman in an attempt to resolve the matter.

“We have engaged the Executive Committee Chairman, and if the baseless charges are not withdrawn by the close of business on June 2, 2025, we will automatically withdraw from the Pacific Storm Eastern Region Soccer League without further notice,” the statement concluded.

