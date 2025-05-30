Four Dead After Illegal Mining Blast at Pickstone Mine in Chegutu

By A Correspondent

CHEGUTU – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the deaths of four individuals following a tragic incident linked to illegal mining activities at Pickstone Mine in Chegutu.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a group of approximately 30 illegal miners carried out an unauthorised blast that led to the collapse of an open pit.

“The incident occurred after an unauthorised blast by a group of about 30 illegal miners caused the collapse of an open pit during the early hours of Tuesday,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The blast reportedly destabilised the structure of the mine, trapping five miners under the rubble. One person was rescued alive by the mine’s emergency response team.

Mine owners, Dallaglio Investments, also confirmed the incident in a separate statement and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We can confirm that five individuals were caught in the collapse. One was rescued by our emergency response team while, sadly, four others could not be saved,” the company said.

Dallaglio further emphasized that the operation was conducted without any authorization or safety protocols in place. “These were illegal operations conducted without the knowledge or oversight of mine authorities. We urge the public to avoid engaging in such dangerous and unlawful activities,” the company added.

Police said investigations are ongoing, and warned individuals against engaging in illegal mining, which continues to pose serious risks to life and property.

“We are calling on all citizens to desist from illegal mining. It not only endangers the lives of those involved but also undermines national efforts toward safe and sustainable mining practices,” said the ZRP.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Chegutu District Hospital for post-mortem, and authorities say efforts are being made to identify the victims and notify their families.

