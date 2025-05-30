GMB Depot Manager Nabbed For illegal Sale Of Fertilizer

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Safuli Zhoya, a Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Aspindale Depot Supply Chain Manager on allegations of Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer.

He allegedly illegally sold 599 bags of Compound D Superfert fertiliser at USD1.00 per bag, to Madamara Investments (Pvt) Ltd, falsely indicating the fertiliser had been written off.

Zhoya allegedly instructed Moleen Nyakudanga, a GMB Aspindale Depot clerk, to issue a receipt to Madamara Investments (Pvt) Ltd, indicating the fertiliser had been written off.

Following a USD $600 deposit into a GMB bank account, Zhoya advised that the fertiliser be collected from the GMB Mt Hampden depot.

The alleged scheme was exposed when the buyer went to collect the fertiliser at the GMB Mt Hampden depot, where Madeline Nyere, the Depot Supply Chain Manager, queried the transaction and initiated an investigation.

Investigations revealed that the fertiliser was in good condition and had no supporting Stock Disposal Certificates to classify it as written off.

Furthermore, no documentation supported the USD600.00 sale, a process that requires multiple procedures and the involvement of many other officials to determine pricing and write off authorisation.

It also emerged that the fertiliser was not intended for sale but was meant for an exchange programme with farmers for grain.

Zhoya was arrested on 28 May 2025 and appeared before Mr Marehwanazvo Gofa at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday, 29 May 2025.

He was remanded to 24 June 2025 on USD200.00 bail for trail date setting.

Mr Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted for the state.

