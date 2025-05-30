Harare Businessman Convicted Of Theft Of Trust Property

Businessman, Vhurumu Mutero, who on Tuesday was convicted of theft of trust property involving US$125,000, which was intended for the purchase of a truck and various household items, has been sentenced to 48 months imprisonment.

Mutero will effectively spend 12 months in jail after magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu suspended 12 months on condition of good behavior and another 24 months on condition that he pays US$125 000 restitution to the complainant by August 2025.

The court heard that between February and July last year, the complainant, Staffmark Private Limited represented by Trevor Mwanandimayi, enlisted Mutero to acquire a Toyota single cab truck and an extensive array of household goods and gave him the money.

The items reportedly included four double-door refrigerators, four 65-inch television sets, a washing machine, four sets of leather sofas, three dining table sets, four deep freezers, seven bed sets, office sofas, outdoor chairs, three tables, and eleven room dividers for offices.

According to the charges, instead of fulfilling his obligations, Mutero allegedly converted the funds to his own use.

To date, none of the funds have been recovered.

