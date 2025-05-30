“If You Are Broke, Keep Quiet”: Wicknell Chivayo Sparks Outrage Over Remarks on the Poor

By A Correspondent

Controversial businessman and ZANU PF-linked tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has stirred public outrage following a dismissive outburst directed at critics of his high-profile donations, including a recent gift to veteran ZBC news anchor Reuben Barwe.

Chivayo, who has made headlines for gifting luxury vehicles and large sums of money to public figures and celebrities, took to social media on Thursday to hit back at those questioning the motives behind his so-called philanthropic gestures.

In a post dripping with sarcasm and condescension, Chivayo defended his gift of a brand-new car and an undisclosed amount of cash to Barwe, describing the media figure as a national icon.

“THIS MAN IS LARGER THAN LIFE,” Chivayo wrote, referring to Barwe. He then turned his attention to his critics: “…iwe woshora 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ Va Makandiwa vakambo paridza vachiti KANA USINA MARI = NYARARA…” (Translation: “…and yet you criticize 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ Prophet Makandiwa once preached that IF YOU HAVE NO MONEY = KEEP QUIET…”).

The remarks, perceived by many as an insult to ordinary Zimbabweans struggling with economic hardship, quickly drew backlash on social media. Critics accused Chivayo of flaunting his wealth in a country where the majority live below the poverty line and where basic services are often out of reach for many.

“This is not philanthropy; it’s arrogance dressed in generosity,” one user commented. “Insulting people for being broke while handing out cars to elites is not compassion—it’s contempt.”

Chivayo has in the past courted controversy over the origins of his wealth, much of which is allegedly tied to government tenders and opaque business dealings. His tendency to mix donations with political messaging has raised questions about whether his generosity is driven by genuine benevolence or a desire to boost his public image and political influence.

Despite the criticism, Chivayo remains unapologetic. “I give because I can. If you’re broke, just keep quiet and watch,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

As Zimbabweans continue to grapple with inflation, unemployment, and a stagnant economy, Chivayo’s comments have become a flashpoint in the national conversation about wealth, privilege, and the growing gap between the political elite and the everyday citizen.

