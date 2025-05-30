Judge Weeps As Nyokayemabhunu Case Postponed to June 10

By A Correspondent

The case of Zimbabwean activist Wellington Masiwa, popularly known as Nyokayemabhunu, was postponed to June 10 following a court appearance in South Africa on Friday.

Masiwa’s legal team indicated that both the defence and the state presented their heads of argument, prompting the magistrate to adjourn the matter.

“It was okay. I argued for the heads of arguments. The state presented their heads of arguments as well. The case was adjourned to 10 June,” said a member of Masiwa’s legal team.

The lawyer revealed that further consultations with Masiwa were necessary, particularly concerning personal matters, but the state pushed back against the defence’s application.

“I needed to consult with Mr. Masiwa. I needed to ask him questions over his first wife, and the children. The state refused to accept the application… they said there has to be new evidence,” the lawyer explained. “Yes, I do accept they are receiving new evidence, but I still confirmed completing the new application itself. I still proceeded, I still raised my defence and I just hope that the magistrate makes a very informed decision — in terms of the Constitution, in terms of dignity, freedom, and his rights. I really hope that the magistrate passes this decision.”

According to the defence, the magistrate appeared emotionally affected at some point during the proceedings.

“The issue is this man has been locked up for about 47 days. He has a right to freedom; he has a right to see his family. He’s a human being,” the lawyer argued passionately. “This is why I argued like that. This is why I argued that he should have gotten his freedom. He shouldn’t be locked up in a foreign country. I have raised these points. I believe that he should be with his family while awaiting trial.”

The defence is now awaiting the magistrate’s ruling on the matter, which is expected to take into account the constitutional rights and humanitarian concerns raised during the hearing.

