Just In: Air Force of Zimbabwe Pilot Dies In Fighter Aircraft Crash

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has announced the tragic death of Squadron Leader (retired) Ritswanetsi Vuyo Ncube following the crash of an Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) F-7 fighter jet on Friday, May 30.

According to a statement released by ZDF spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore, the incident occurred in the Wazheri area along the Gweru-Mvuma Road during a routine training mission. “A dark cloud has engulfed the Zimbabwe Defence Forces family,” said Makotore. “An Air Force of Zimbabwe F-7 fighter aircraft crashed in the Wazheri general area… As a result of the crash, the pilot, Squadron Leader (retired) Ritswanetsi Vuyo Ncube, lost his life.”

Squadron Leader Ncube, a veteran pilot who had returned from retirement to continue serving in the Air Force, was actively involved in the training of young fighter pilots at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base. His passion for aviation and unwavering commitment to national duty had earned him deep respect within the ranks.

In a heartfelt tribute, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, described the late pilot as “a proficient and highly experienced pilot.” He added, “The Zimbabwe Defence Forces have learnt, with heavy hearts, of the passing on of Squadron Leader Ncube… Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased pilot. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased for this sad loss.”

Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

