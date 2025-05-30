Shock As “Drug Addict” Brutally Kills Own Mom

By A Correspondent

BUHERA – A 20-year-old man from Pfupi Village, under Chief Chamutsa in Buhera, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother, in a chilling incident linked to suspected mental illness brought on by drug and substance abuse.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 11:30 AM, when Fadzai Mhuka reportedly stabbed his 55-year-old mother, Daina Mhlanga, multiple times while she was having breakfast with her nine-year-old nephew, Kelvin Mhuka.

According to Manicaland provincial police, Mhuka is believed to be suffering from severe mental health issues, allegedly as a result of prolonged drug use.

“Mhuka is facing mental health challenges allegedly caused by drug and substance abuse,” said the ZRP.

“Circumstances are that Mhlanga was having breakfast with her nephew when Mhuka entered the dining room singing the lyrics ‘Banga iro’ (That knife). He then took a knife from a kitchen unit and pointed it at his mother’s chest.”

Realizing the imminent danger, the young nephew fled the house in fear and alerted neighbours.

Three concerned neighbours rushed to the scene and called out to Mhlanga, but there was no response. One of them peered through a window and was met with a horrific sight—Mhlanga lying in a pool of blood.

The neighbours immediately contacted a local police constabulary, who rushed the victim to Birchenough Bridge Hospital. Unfortunately, Mhlanga was pronounced dead upon arrival. Medical staff confirmed she had suffered two deep stab wounds—one on the left breast and another under the right breast. A third wound was found on her left forefinger.

Police have since taken Mhuka into custody, and investigations are ongoing. The case has reignited calls for urgent intervention in communities grappling with drug abuse and mental health crises, particularly among youth.

Authorities have urged families and communities to report erratic behaviour early and to seek medical or psychiatric help before tragedy strikes.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon, pending mental evaluation.

