Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid FC

Spread the love

Real Madrid C. F. and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2031.

The 26-year-old England international joins the club after winning nine trophies with Liverpool: Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), Uefa Super Cup (1), Premier League (2), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2), and Community Shield (1).

Alexander-Arnold, who has spent his entire playing career at Liverpool, has been a full international since 2018 with England, playing in two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and one European Championship (2024).

On an individual level, he has been included once in the FIFA FIFPro World XI (2020), twice in the UEFA Champions League team of the season (2018/19 and 2021/22) and three times in the Premier League dream team (2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/22). He was also voted the best young player of the Premier League 2019/20.

Alexander-Arnold will be playing for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from 14 June.

Source: Real Madrid FC

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...