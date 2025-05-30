Wave of Violence Grips Masvingo as Another Man Assaulted and Left for Dead

A Masvingo man is recovering in hospital after he was brutally assaulted, robbed, and abandoned near the Chevron Hotel late last night. The victim, who was reportedly intoxicated after a night out at a club in the Central Business District (CBD), was discovered unconscious early this morning.

After regaining consciousness, the man managed to make his way to Masvingo Central Police Station, where authorities referred him to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for treatment.

This latest attack comes amid growing concern over a surge in violent crimes in the city. Less than a week ago, Mike Bhungeni, a student at Masvingo Polytechnic, was fatally stabbed by armed robbers near Ndarama High School. Just hours after that fatal incident, another individual was stabbed at the same location and is currently fighting for his life at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

The recent spate of violence has sparked fear among residents, with calls for increased police patrols and heightened security measures in crime-prone areas. Source : Masvingo Mirror

