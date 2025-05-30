Zim Soccer Star In Paternity Storm

By Sports Reporter-Zimbabwean footballer and former Soccer Star of the Year, Kudakwashe Mahachi, is embroiled in a dramatic courtroom battle with his ex-wife, Marita Ndlovu, over the paternity of one of their children—a case that has quickly escalated into a fierce legal confrontation.

Tensions flared when Mahachi’s lawyer issued a stern warning in court, stating that if DNA results prove Mahachi is not the biological father, Marita could face criminal charges for allegedly providing false information.

“Providing false information to the court is a serious criminal offence,” the lawyer declared. “If the DNA test shows Mahachi is not the father, we will not hesitate to pursue charges of perjury and misrepresentation.”

But Marita was quick to hit back. She told the court that if the DNA results confirm Mahachi as the father, she would seek compensation for defamation of character, accusing him of tarnishing her name and putting their children through public humiliation.

“This is about more than just money,” Marita told the magistrate. “It’s about my dignity and the well-being of my children. If he is indeed the father, I deserve justice for the falsehoods he has spread about me.”

The magistrate ordered a DNA test to conclusively determine the child’s paternity and directed Mahachi to cover the cost of the procedure.

What began as a maintenance dispute has now transformed into a high-stakes battle over truth, trust, and personal honour. With both sides standing their ground, the case has gripped public attention.

The magistrate is expected to make a formal ruling soon, but the DNA results may ultimately decide the fate of this family dispute.

—B Metro

