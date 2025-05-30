Zivhu Praises Chigananda Chivayo, Says Controversial Businessman Is Charismatic

By A Correspondent

Outspoken Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has stirred fresh controversy after publicly showering praise on Wicknell Chivayo, describing the embattled businessman as a “charismatic and influential figure” with strategic value far beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Zivhu — no stranger to provocative political commentary — defended Chivayo’s growing public profile, despite widespread criticism over his extravagant spending and opaque business dealings.

“Let’s face it, Wicknell is a master planner with influence across Africa, Asia, and parts of Europe,” said Zivhu.

“The Zimbabwean government seeks his expertise, and many African nations highly regard him. His endorsement carries weight in international deal-making.”

Chivayo, known for his controversial government tenders and flashy philanthropy, has divided public opinion in recent months. While some praise his donations to public figures and institutions, others question the source and transparency of his wealth.

Zivhu, however, was unapologetic in his admiration, calling Chivayo a vital asset to Zimbabwe’s diplomatic and business interests.

His comments come amid growing scrutiny over how state contracts are awarded and the rising power of politically connected businessmen.

In the same statement, Zivhu also reaffirmed his allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, asserting that ED remains the only viable leader for Zimbabwe’s foreseeable future.

“ED is the only capable person to continue as president. For the time being, we don’t have any other candidate until 2035,” Zivhu declared. “Chamisa has chances only if he joins ZANU-PF and replaces ED by 2035. This is a reality that pains many people, but they can’t do anything about it.”

The remarks are likely to provoke political backlash, especially as opposition leader Nelson Chamisa continues to gain support from Zimbabwe’s youth and urban electorate. Zivhu’s suggestion that Chamisa would need to join ZANU-PF to ever become president highlights the entrenched political dominance of the ruling party — and the limited avenues for electoral change in the current landscape.

Both Chivayo and Zivhu remain lightning rods for controversy, frequently trending on social media and dominating public discourse. This latest endorsement has once again brought to the fore questions about power, money, and the future of leadership in Zimbabwe.

