Zivhu Triggers Public Anger After Urging Nelson Chamisa To Join Zanu PF

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has sparked public outrage after controversially urging opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to join the ruling party if he ever hopes to become Zimbabwe’s president.

In a statement released Wednesday, Zivhu also heaped praise on embattled businessman Wicknell Chivayo, hailing him as a figure of continental influence.

Zivhu defended Chivayo’s much-criticised public profile, saying “Wicknell is a master planner with influence across Africa, Asia, and parts of Europe. The Zimbabwean government seeks his expertise, and many African nations highly regard him. His endorsement carries weight in international deal-making.”

Despite Chivayo’s frequent criticism over opaque government contracts and a flashy lifestyle, Zivhu brushed aside the concerns, suggesting Chivayo’s influence is an asset to Zimbabwe’s interests. He insisted that people are missing the bigger picture when it comes to Chivayo’s strategic importance, especially in international relations and deal brokering.

Zivhu also used the opportunity to reaffirm his loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and declared him the only viable leader for Zimbabwe for the foreseeable future. “ED is the only capable person to continue as president. For the time being, we don’t have any other candidate until 2035. Chamisa has chances only if he joins ZANU-PF and replaces ED by 2035. This is a reality that pains many people, but they can’t do anything about it.”

The remarks have drawn widespread condemnation, with critics accusing Zivhu of undermining democratic principles and perpetuating the idea of one-party dominance. His suggestion that Chamisa would need to defect to Zanu PF to ever assume the presidency was viewed as dismissive of Zimbabwe’s multiparty system and electoral processes.

Social media quickly lit up with backlash, with many users calling Zivhu’s statements arrogant and reflective of a political system that discourages competition and thrives on cronyism.

Observers say Zivhu’s comments speak to the broader issues plaguing Zimbabwe’s political culture, where loyalty to the ruling party often outweighs public mandate. They argue his remarks are not just about Chamisa, but a deeper commentary on how political power remains locked within a tightly controlled circle.

As controversy continues to swirl around both Zivhu and Chivayo, the public debate over political inclusivity, elite privilege, and democratic renewal in Zimbabwe is once again under the spotlight.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...