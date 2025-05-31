Court Tells Trump: You Have No Authority to Impose Tariffs Without Congress

By A Correspondent

In a major legal blow to President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, a U.S. federal court has ruled that he lacked the authority to unilaterally impose tariffs on other countries without the approval of Congress.

The ruling, issued by the Court of International Trade in Manhattan, stated that under the U.S. Constitution, only Congress has the power to regulate commerce with foreign nations, and that this authority is not overridden by presidential powers related to safeguarding the U.S. economy.

“The Constitution is clear—Congress controls the purse strings and foreign trade. The executive branch cannot sidestep this by claiming emergency powers,” the court noted in its decision.

The court also blocked a separate set of levies imposed on China, Mexico, and Canada, which were introduced as part of his administration’s strategy to combat what it described as the “unacceptable flow of drugs and illegal immigrants” into the United States.

The Trump administration responded swiftly, filing an appeal within minutes of the ruling, signaling its intent to continue fighting for broader executive trade powers.

However, the court made a distinction between these general tariffs and others imposed on specific goods such as cars, steel, and aluminium. These were not affected by the ruling, as they fall under a different legal framework granting the president limited authority in certain trade matters.

The decision reignites the debate over executive overreach and the balance of power between the branches of government, particularly in the realm of international commerce. Legal analysts say the ruling could have long-term implications on how future administrations approach trade disputes.

As the legal battle continues, the case may ultimately land before the U.S. Supreme Court, setting the stage for a constitutional showdown over trade authority in the years to come.

