Fresh Details Emerge In Gweru Chopper Crash

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash of a fighter jet that occurred on Friday, 30 May 2025.

The accident killed Squadron Leader (Retired) Ritswanetsi Vuyo Ncube .

In a statement, ZDF spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore said the accident involved an Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) F-7 fighter aircraft, which went down during a routine sortie in the Wazheri area along the Gweru-Mvuma Road.

“A dark cloud has engulfed the Zimbabwe Defence Forces family after an Air Force of Zimbabwe F-7 fighter aircraft crashed in the Wazheri general area,” read the statement.

Squadron Leader Ncube, who was piloting the aircraft, was killed in the crash. The Air Force veteran had returned from retirement to continue serving, this time training young fighter pilots at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base.

Ncube was widely respected for his flying expertise and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Following the incident, Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, issued a heartfelt condolence message:

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces have learnt, with heavy hearts, of the passing of a proficient and highly experienced pilot, Squadron Leader Ncube. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. I extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones for this painful loss.”

An official investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...