Fresh Details In Trevor Dongo Flat Blaze

By Showbiz Reporter-Two women, Tanaka Mafukidze (24) and Prudent Chipo Musimike (25), appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of malicious damage to property following a fire that destroyed the belongings of popular musician Trevor Dongo.

The incident took place on 21 March 2025 at Lombard Mansions in Harare, in a flat owned by Rosemary Danda.

According to court documents, Danda was alerted by her brother that her property was on fire. Upon arrival, she reportedly found the flat engulfed in flames, with two women—allegedly under the influence of alcohol—at the scene.

Investigations revealed that the flat was being rented by Dongo, who had earlier invited his girlfriend, Mafukidze (Accused 1), over. Mafukidze arrived with her friend, Musimike (Accused 2), after the two had gone out for lunch together.

A dispute reportedly erupted between Dongo and Mafukidze regarding Musimike’s presence. Dongo then left the flat briefly to collect a friend, leaving the two women behind.

While he was away, an argument allegedly broke out between the two women. The situation escalated, culminating in a fire whose cause—intentional or accidental—is still under investigation by the court.

When Dongo returned, he discovered the flat in flames. The total value of the destroyed property has been estimated at US$21,178.

Both women were remanded in custody. Their trial is scheduled to commence on 11 June 2025.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since urged the public to resolve personal disputes peacefully and seek mediation, warning against actions that could result in harm or property loss.

