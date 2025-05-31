Gutu East Aspiring Candidate Installs Free Wi-Fi For Learners…

By A Correspondent

Aspiring Gutu East legislator Gift Gonese has rolled out free Starlink Wi-Fi hotspots across the constituency in a bid to improve digital access for students, nurses, and rural communities in one of Zimbabwe’s most underserved regions.

The initiative, which targets business centres, schools, and health facilities, is designed to tackle the long-standing challenge of internet inaccessibility due to high mobile data costs and poor connectivity infrastructure.

“We’ve set up Wi-Fi zones at key points like Basera, Chin’ai, Mataruse, and Chinyika,” Gonese said. “We’re currently expanding to high schools so that learners can easily access educational content and online resources.”

According to Gonese, the response has been overwhelming, especially from high school and tertiary students who are now flocking to these areas to take advantage of the free connection.

“Students are walking long distances—from places like Rineshanga—just to get online and work on school projects. This shows how badly this kind of support was needed,” he noted.

He added that university and college students on holiday are among the biggest beneficiaries, with many using the service to conduct academic research and work on dissertations.

But the impact goes beyond the classroom. Civil servants, including nurses and teachers, now enjoy steady access to internet services without having to spend on mobile data bundles.

“We’ve had feedback from health workers at Chimombe Hospital and officers at Basera Police Station who say the Wi-Fi has helped improve communication and access to critical information,” Gonese said. “This isn’t just about schoolchildren. It’s about empowering the whole community.”

The initiative is being hailed as a game-changer in rural digital transformation, with Gonese emphasizing that universal connectivity is essential for development.

“This is about giving people the tools to thrive in a modern economy,” he explained. “Access to the internet shouldn’t be a luxury—it should be a right.”

As the June 14 2025 by-election approaches, Gonese’s tech-driven campaign is setting a new tone in rural constituencies, where digital infrastructure is often overlooked.

