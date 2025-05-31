I Will Not Work With Counter Revolutionary Elements, Chief Munyikwa Declares Ahead Of Gutu East By-election

By A Correspondent

Traditional leader Chief Munyikwa, known in government records as Kirioni Rashamira, has come under fire for allegedly obstructing opposition political activity ahead of a key by-election scheduled for June 14.

Opposition candidates accuse the chief, who is closely aligned with the ruling Zanu-PF party, of using his influence to deny them access to communities under his jurisdiction in Munyikwa area.

Independent candidate Gift Gonese, a former CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) representative in the 2023 harmonised elections, says efforts to campaign in the area have been systematically sabotaged by the traditional leadership.

“Yes, it’s true—we’re being blocked,” Gonese said.

“Chief Munyikwa has instructed village heads to prevent us from holding rallies or community meetings. Even attempts to install Wi-Fi to facilitate communication have been stopped. This undermines any chance of free, fair, and credible elections.”

Gonese also revealed ongoing intimidation tactics allegedly employed by local authorities.

“Our village heads are compiling lists of known opposition supporters,” he said. “People are being warned that if Zanu-PF loses, there will be consequences. That kind of fear-mongering has no place in a democratic society.”

Chief Munyikwa has openly declared his allegiance to Zanu-PF, with sources saying he has told local leaders that “he is a Zanu-PF chief and will defend the gains of the liberation struggle.”

His aide reinforced that position when contacted for comment, stating: “It is our duty to protect and safeguard our sovereignty. We will not work with counter-revolutionary elements.”

However, legal experts and watchdogs have reminded traditional leaders that their role is constitutionally non-partisan. Section 281 of the Zimbabwean Constitution specifically bars traditional authorities from engaging in party politics or using their positions to influence electoral outcomes.

Critics say the chief’s actions are not just unconstitutional but indicative of broader challenges facing opposition parties in rural areas, where political control is often maintained through traditional power structures.

As the by-election approaches, civil society groups are calling for urgent intervention from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Parliament to ensure that all candidates can campaign freely and without intimidation.

