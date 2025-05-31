Sport
Liverpool Announce Jeremie Frimpong Signing as Alexander-Arnold Departs for Real Madrid
31 May 2025
Sports Correspondent

Liverpool FC have officially confirmed the signing of Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, marking a major move in the club’s summer transfer window.

The dynamic right-back joins the Reds as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who completed a high-profile switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid earlier this week.

Frimpong was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic season under Xabi Alonso, contributing with both goals and assists from the wing-back position.

His explosive pace, attacking flair, and defensive discipline have earned him a reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting full-backs.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot, overseeing his first major signing since taking charge, expressed confidence in Frimpong’s ability to fit into the team’s evolving tactical setup.