Man In Trouble For Stealing Donkeys

By A Correspondent

A 25-year-old man from Beitbridge, identified as Hardlife Nyathi, has landed himself in jail after being convicted of stock theft involving two donkeys.

The case was heard at the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court, where Nyathi was sentenced for stealing the animals from a fellow villager.

According to court proceedings, the incident occurred in April 2025 when the complainant, Reason Moyo (50), from Makawa Village under Chief Sitaudze in Tongwe, left his two male donkeys grazing unattended. Nyathi, a resident of Tshabili Village under Chief Matibe, allegedly took the donkeys unnoticed.

When Moyo discovered his donkeys were missing, he immediately reported the incident to his headman, who in turn informed the local anti-stock theft committee. Following investigations, the committee found Nyathi in possession of the animals in the first week of May 2025. The discovery led to his arrest and subsequent prosecution.

The court sentenced Nyathi to 24 months in prison, with 8 months suspended for 5 years. A further 6 months were suspended on the condition that he restitutes the stolen donkeys to the rightful owner. As a result, Nyathi will serve 10 months of effective imprisonment.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of safeguarding livestock and working closely with local committees to curb such crimes. This case serves as a reminder that stock theft remains a serious offense with real consequences.

