MP Shot Over Dating A Married Woman

Spread the love

By Parliamentary Reporter– A Member of Parliament was shot with a pellet gun and brutally assaulted last week in the car park of a Harare hotel after being accused of having an affair with a married woman.

The dramatic incident unfolded when Wilson Makondesa (38), a manager at a local panel-beating company, confronted the legislator while he was speaking to Rejoice Govera (37), Makondesa’s estranged wife.

The name of the legislator has not been released. Sources say the attack was sparked by suspicions that he was romantically involved with Govera, who separated from Makondesa in February 2024.

According to Govera, Makondesa has been stalking her ever since she left their matrimonial home, using a vehicle tracking device to monitor her movements. She claims he has been living with another woman since their separation, yet continues to harass her, violating a peace order that was granted by the courts.

“Wilson has never accepted our separation,” said Govera. “He tracks my car, follows me, and assumes every man I speak to is my lover. I’ve had to move houses multiple times to escape his abuse.”

She recounted the events of the hotel incident: “Last week, he followed me to a hotel after tracking my vehicle. I was talking to the MP in the car park when he arrived, pulled out a pellet gun, fired at him, and then physically assaulted him. He didn’t even stop to ask what was going on.”

Govera described her marriage to Makondesa as rushed and regrettable.

“I lost peace the day I married him,” she said. “After the end of my first marriage, I was vulnerable. Wilson had also divorced and quickly paid lobola within two weeks of dating me. I now believe it was a cover-up for his abusive behaviour. This marriage has been a nightmare.”

Makondesa admitted to confronting and assaulting the MP.

“I tracked the car and went to the hotel,” he said. “Security told me she had left the vehicle with someone, and when they returned, I approached. I didn’t find them in a compromising position, but I was jealous and suspected the worst. I got closer intending to record them, but Rejoice spotted me. I blocked their car and physically confronted the man. I won’t lie — I beat him up zvakasimba (severely).”

He added: “Rejoice and I are legally married, even though we no longer live together. We’ve had differences that led her to move out, but I still consider her my wife.”

The incident has since sparked concern over the safety and privacy of public officials and raised fresh questions about intimate partner violence and stalking.

Police are yet to confirm whether formal charges have been laid.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...