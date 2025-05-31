Police Name Victims Of Chegutu–Chinhoyi Crash

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of four individuals who died in a tragic road traffic accident that occurred along the Chegutu–Chinhoyi Road on May 29, 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ZRP confirmed that the crash took place at around 2 PM near the 44-kilometre peg close to Uzande Business Centre. The fatal collision involved a Toyota Probox, which was carrying seven passengers, and a Toyota Lexus with two occupants.

The police revealed that four people died on the scene, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Chinhoyi Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also transported to the same hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The victims have since been identified by their next of kin as:

Micah Phiri (51) of C521 DRC, Chegutu

Dadirai Nyamaka (45) of Rio Tinto, Kadoma

Munyukwi Jeremiah, of 5787 White City, Chinhoyi

Isaac Tizora (62) of 2465 Chegutu

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution and refrain from overtaking when it is unsafe to do so,” the statement read. “Reckless driving continues to cost innocent lives on our roads.”

The ZRP expressed condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed its commitment to road safety enforcement.

