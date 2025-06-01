🔥 Feli Nandi Set to Blaze the MTN Bushfire 2025 Stage in Eswatini!

Spread the love

The flames of African music will rise higher than ever as Zimbabwe’s own sensational songstress Feli Nandi takes center stage at the MTN Bushfire Festival 2025, set for 30 May – 01 June in the beautiful kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). 🌍🔥

Fe Mand tour

Now in its 18th edition, the MTN Bushfire Festival has earned its place as one of Africa’s most celebrated arts and music festivals — and this year, it’s turning up the heat with an electrifying lineup that includes the soulful and dynamic Feli Nandi. 🇿🇼✨

on tour… Fel Nand with team

Known for her rich vocals, emotional depth, and Afro-fusion flair, Feli has steadily risen to become one of Zimbabwe’s most powerful musical exports. Her presence at this globally acclaimed event is more than just a performance — it’s a cultural experience. Whether she’s serenading with “Munhu Wangu” or igniting the crowd with her empowering anthems, Feli brings a rare kind of fire to the stage.

The MTN Bushfire Festival is more than just music — it’s a celebration of unity, culture, and positive change. And Feli Nandi embodies all that and more. If you’re planning to be anywhere this June, make sure it’s Malkerns Valley in Eswatini, where the fire will be real, and the music even hotter. 🔥🎶

📍 Catch her live and let the flames of Afro-soul consume you.

🔗 More info: www.bush-fire.com

FeliNandi #MTNBushfire2025 #ZimbabweToTheWorld #EswatiniFire #AfricanMusicFestival #FeelTheFire #BushfireFestival #FeliLive #ZimMusicRepresent

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...