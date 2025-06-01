Horror As Pitbull Kills Harare Man

By A Correspondent

HARARE – A man in his 30s was mauled to death by a pitbull in the New Bluffhill area of Harare on Sunday, sparking outrage and renewed calls for stricter dog ownership laws.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe, the fatal attack occurred near a property where the aggressive dog had previously been reported for repeatedly jumping over a half-built durawall. Despite residents’ earlier concerns, no action was taken to restrain or contain the dog.

“The victim’s body is still lying a short distance from the wall,” Crime Watch Zimbabwe reported, adding that the dog had been seen roaming the street freely.

The tragic incident has prompted Harare West MP Joana Mamombe to call for immediate legislative action to address the threat posed by dangerous dog breeds.

“We have learnt, with sadness, of the death of a #HarareWest constituency resident after he was attacked by a pitbull dog that was roaming freely in the street,” Mamombe said in a public statement. “#MHSRIP. It’s time, as the legislature, that we pass breed-specific legislation which restricts and bans certain dog breeds.”

Residents in the New Bluffhill community have expressed shock and fear following the attack. One local, who asked not to be named, said: “We’ve been warning the authorities about this dog for months. It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.”

Calls are now mounting for the enforcement of tighter animal control regulations, especially concerning breeds known for aggressive behavior. While authorities have yet to confirm what action will be taken against the dog’s owner, pressure is growing for accountability and reform.

The victim’s identity had not yet been released at the time of publishing, pending notification of next of kin.

