Jah Prayzah’s World Tour Continues

By A Correspondent

Musician Jah Prayzah’s world tour has officially begun, drawing massive crowds and emotional reactions from fans abroad.

The lanky Afro-contemporary star recently wrapped up a show-stopping performance in the United Kingdom, where fans turned out in droves to sing along to his chart-topping hits.

In a heartfelt message shared on Thursday, Jah Prayzah expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support he received in the UK.

“United Kingdom 🇬🇧 handina remuromo. Handizive kuti ndokutendai sei kunze kwekukuisai muminamato yangu,” he said. “Makaita basa nekuratidza rudo rwunoshamisa. Mwari vaise ruzhowa pamusoro pemhuri dzenyu nezvose zvamunobata.” (“United Kingdom, I am speechless. I don’t know how to thank you other than keeping you in my prayers. Thank you for showing such amazing love. May God cover your families and everything you touch.”)

Fans responded with messages of appreciation on social media, sharing videos from the concert and describing the experience as “electric” and “unforgettable.”

The tour now moves to continental Europe, with Germany set to host Jah Prayzah on 31 May. More dates and countries are expected to be announced as the artist continues to connect with his global fanbase through music that blends traditional Zimbabwean rhythms with modern flair.

As Jah Prayzah put it: “The World Tour has kicked off. Next stop: Germany.”

